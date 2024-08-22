Madison Beer shops at Queensway ahead of Singapore gig

In a TikTok video posted by Pluto Days on Aug 21, a female staff member could be heard lamenting that she missed Beer’s visit entirely.

Sometimes, you have a normal day at work. Other times, it is a day when American pop singer Madison Beer pops by.

The 25-year-old artiste, known for songs like Reckless (2021) and Make You Mine (2024), visited local gift and consignment store Pluto Days ahead of her concert at Singapore Expo on Aug 22. The shop at Queensway Shopping Centre sells crochet items, keychains and stickers from local small businesses and creators.

In a TikTok video posted by Pluto Days on Aug 21 of closed-circuit camera footage showing Beer visiting the store on Aug 20 at around 3pm, a female staff member could be heard lamenting that she missed Beer’s visit entirely.

“Can you see how focused I (was on working)?” remarked the staff member, who was busy at the other end of the store.

Beer, who was dressed in a black polka-dot top, could be seen standing near the cashier preparing to pay for some items. The video included a photograph of Beer posing in the store with her sunglasses.

The staff members then commented on how pretty Beer looked in the footage.

In a comment beneath the video, Pluto Days’ owner said Beer told an employee that she came to Queensway Shopping Centre specially for Pluto Days after chancing upon the store on TikTok.

The owner wrote: “We are super honoured and grateful that she came all the way to Queensway to visit.”

Tickets to Beer’s Aug 22 concert at Singapore Expo Hall 7 at 8pm – ranging from $118 to $218 – are still available via Ticketmaster. Prior to Singapore, Beer also took her tour to Japan and will be performing in Jakarta, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne next.

Beer has enjoyed a banner year in 2024. Dance hit Make You Mine reached the top spot on the Billboard Dance Airplay charts in May, marking her first chart-topper as a solo artiste. Its music video, which was inspired by the cult horror-comedy film Jennifer’s Body (2009), earned her critical acclaim from pop culture outlets such as Uproxx and Billboard, which praised its creativity.



She also nabbed her first Grammy nomination – for Best Immersive Audio Album for Silence Between Songs (2023) – at the awards ceremony in February. The award eventually went to American R&B star Alicia Keys’ 20th anniversary reissue of her 2003 album The Diary Of Alicia Keys.