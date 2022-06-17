Megan Thee Stallion still has bullet fragments in feet after shooting

Megan Thee Stallion (Left) and Tory Lanez got into an argument in July 2020 and he had allegedly opened fire at her feet.

LOS ANGELES - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she is living with bullet fragments in her feet after an alleged shooting in 2020.

She claimed that she and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez got into an argument after a party in July 2020 and he had allegedly opened fire at her feet while shouting at her to dance.

She initially told police she had stepped on broken glass to protect Tory Lanez, 29, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, but later amended her statement.

He was charged with a felony count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm in October 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty and many tracks on his 2020 album Daystar claim he is being framed.

In an interview with Rolling Stone for its July issue, Megan Thee Stallion, who appears on the cover, said: "What nobody knows is, I had to get the surgery the same night (as the alleged incident)."

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, revealed that she was in a hospital for about four days.

"Both of my legs (were) wrapped up. I could not walk. I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now. I was very scared that I was not able to be Megan Thee Stallion no more," she said.

Tory Lanez is set to go to trial in September and faces 23 years in prison if convicted.

Megan Thee Stallion said: "I want him to go to jail. I want him to go under the jail."