NewJeans win Group of the Year at 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards

NewJeans will be attending the ceremony on March 6 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

NewJeans won Group of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop female act to earn the accolade.

The quintet – comprising Minji, Danielle, Hyein, Hyerin and Hanni, who are aged between 15 and 19 – will be attending the ceremony on March 6 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, according to the group’s agency, Ador.

The annual Billboard Women In Music Awards, started in 2007 by the American music publication, aims to recognise women in the music industry who have shaped the music landscape.

Other 2024 winners include American rapper Ice Spice for the Hitmaker award, English pop star Charli XCX for the Powerhouse award, and Australian singer Kylie Minogue for the Icon award.

NewJeans’ second EP Get Up, released in July 2023, topped Billboard’s main album chart, Billboard 200, on Aug 5.

The rookie group, which debuted in July 2022, also conquered Billboard’s Hot 100 with its singles Ditto, OMG, Super Shy, ETA and Cool With You in 2023.

NewJeans won the Top Global K-pop Artist at the Billboard Music Awards that year and became the first K-pop female act to perform at the event.

Meanwhile, the group’s Super Shy is nominated for K-Pop Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles on April 1. The five-member act is also up for Best New Artist in K-Pop. – THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK