Bus services affected by road closures on Sept 11-12

The affected services are 24, 27, 53, 151, and 195, SBS Transit said in a statement on Sept 10.

Several SBS Transit bus services will be skipping stops on Sept 11 and 12 due to road closures along their usual routes.

The affected services are 24, 27, 53, 151, and 195, SBS Transit said in a statement on Sept 10.

Services 24, 27, and 53 will skip the bus stop along Airport Boulevard, after Changi Airport Terminal 2 due to road closures on Sept 11 from 11am to 4pm.

On Sept 12, bus service 151 will be diverted to an alternative route and skip eight bus stops along Kent Ridge Crescent because of an event at the University Cultural Centre. This will be in effect from the start of bus operations to 8pm.

From 7.30am to 12pm that day, service 195 will also skip the bus stop along Parliament Place, in front of the Supreme Court due to a road closure for an event at the Parliament House.

Pope Francis will be making his first papal visit to Singapore from Sept 11 to 13 – the final leg of his 12-day trip which includes visits to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste.

In Singapore, he will celebrate mass at the National Stadium for some 50,000 Catholics. The 87-year-old pontiff will also meet Singapore’s leaders, give a state address and hold an inter-religious dialogue with young people.