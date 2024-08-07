Ronald Cheng says he suffers from depression and alcoholism

Hong Kong singer-actor Ronald Cheng said he will seek treatment at an alcohol rehab centre in the US.

Hong Kong singer-actor Ronald Cheng has disclosed that he suffers from depression and alcoholism. This was after his recent announcement that he would leave the entertainment industry over health issues.

The Cantopop star has been in the news since Aug 3 when he announced on social media that he would be taking a break after his concerts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, in late September.

The 52-year-old raised more questions with his subsequent post that he would be ending ties with his long-term manager Ho Hing Sheung, citing issues with her work ethic and morals.

Cheng took to Facebook on Aug 6 to elaborate on his personal issues.

The singer-actor is famous for ballads such as Your Eyes Betray Your Heart (1996) and Never Say! Love You (1997). And he won Best Supporting Actor at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards in 2012 and Hong Kong Film Awards in 2013 for his role as an unconventional film investor in the adult comedy Vulgaria (2012).

“On the surface, everyone sees me as the wacky guy who makes movies, produces videos for my online channel and holds concerts,” he wrote in Chinese on Facebook on Aug 6. “In fact, over the years, I have been an immature person who does not know how to face pressure.”

Cheng said he quit drinking after he was involved in 2000 in a drunken rampage on a flight from Los Angeles to Taipei, where he physically abused crew members.

“Then, unknown to the public, I went through an unhappy marriage which was short-lived and which caused me to reflect on my problems,” he wrote, referring to his marriage to Twins singer Charlene Choi.

They met on the set of the 2004 movie Hidden Heroes and had a wedding in Los Angeles in 2006. They kept it under wraps until they announced their split in 2010.

“It was not until I met my wife Sammie Yu that I felt that I was about to enter another phase of my life. I was very happy as we started a family together with two children,” he wrote.

Cheng married former TV news anchor Sammie Yu in 2011, and they have a 13-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son.

“However, it turned out that my own personal issues were not resolved thoroughly when I was faced with stress, work and interactions with people,” he wrote. “I was unable to communicate well and I was unable to handles issues well, which disappointed my family.”

Cheng said he went to consult a doctor at the suggestion of his friends and was found to suffer from depression and prescribed medication.

“However, I made another wrong decision by returning to drinking to escape from reality, as my wife told me that I was fooling myself,” he wrote.

Cheng said he realised he could not ignore his personal issues any longer and spent the last few days reflecting on himself.

“My busy work schedule is not an excuse, and I have to learn how to communicate if I don’t know how to do so,” he wrote. “I feel that I have let down my family, especially my wife and children. I am sorry.”

He added: “I will use time and actions to prove my determination to be a good husband, father and person.”

Cheng said his wife will accompany him to the United States to receive treatment at an alcohol rehab centre after he resolves his company issues and completes his work

“I am over 50 years old and I have to figure out how to face myself before I can face everyone else,” he wrote. “I hope to be a better version of myself when I return to Hong Kong.”