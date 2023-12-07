Rumour has it that BTS’ V and Blackpink’s Jennie are in splitsville

K-pop boy group BTS’ V and girl group Blackpink’s Jennie have reportedly broken up, ahead of V’s military enlistment next week.

The couple, both 27, ended their relationship recently, according to a report by South Korean media outlet JTBC on Dec 6, quoting sources from the entertainment industry.

News of their relationship first broke in May 2022, after photos showing two people who resembled the duo visiting South Korea’s Jeju Island went viral on social media.

JTBC said V – whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung – was reportedly also invited to attend Blackpink’s private listening party for the girl group’s second studio album, Born Pink, in September 2022, together with his friends Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik, all of whom are actors.

V and Jennie, whose full name is Jennie Kim, were also spotted holding hands and strolling in Paris in May 2023.

However, neither of them confirmed the relationship.

Their respective agencies have neither confirmed nor denied the dating rumours, and declined to confirm reports of the break-up.

V will enlist in the military on Dec 11, while YG Entertainment announced on Dec 6 that Jennie and the other Blackpink members have renewed their contracts with the agency for “group activities”.