 Sammi Cheng exercises more so that she can eat more dumplings, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Sammi Cheng exercises more so that she can eat more dumplings

Sammi Cheng exercises more so that she can eat more dumplings
Sammi Cheng is known for being a fitness buff and has shared many photos and videos of her exercising in the gym.PHOTO: SAMMI_CHENGSAUMAN/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Jun 06, 2022 06:28 pm

HONG KONG - It seems that pop diva Sammi Cheng cannot resist temptation when it comes in the form of dumplings.

The Hong Kong singer posted a short video of her doing a workout on social media early on Saturday (June 4). It was the day after the Dragon Boat Festival, in which the eating of glutinous rice dumplings is a part of the festivities.

Cheng, which is also known as "Mi", wrote in a mix of Cantonese and English: "Greedy Mi exercises today so that she can eat unlimited rice dumplings. Expending (energy) after eating, this is the balance of life."

She added: "There will be an encore tomorrow as I am still cravingdumplings after eating them. It is also to prevent indigestion."

She used hashtags such as #BlameTheDumplingsInTheFridgeForBeingTooTempting in her post.

Cheng, 49, is known for being a fitness buff and has shared many photos and videos of her exercising in the gym.

Lee Seung-gi (left) has denied rumours that he has broken up with actress Lee Da-in.
TV

K-star Lee Seung-gi denies break-up rumours

Related Stories

Zendaya's Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home win at MTV awards

Mariah Carey sued for $27.5m over All I Want For Christmas Is You

Singer Harry Styles says yes to fan's invite to be her prom date

However, she has admitted in the past that she loves to eat and seldom says "no" to her favourite foods.

The Cantopop star, who is known for songs such as Beautiful Life and 8km, feels that she does not need to limit her food intake deliberately as long as she exercises every day. Her general principle is to exercise more to make up for whatever she has eaten.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CelebritiesEXERCISE/FITNESSsocial mediahong kong