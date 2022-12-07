Sezairi is the most viewed artiste in Singapore on TikTok for 2022

Singer-songwriter Sezairi, who goes by @sadboysezzles on TikTok, is the most viewed artiste in Singapore on the social media platform for 2022.

The 35-year-old Singaporean has more than 31,000 followers and some of his videos have millions of views, such as the one revealing the artwork on his new album, Violets Aren’t Blue, in July. It had 4.2 million views.

The hashtag #sezairirestlesslove for his song Restless Love from the album has 31.1 million views.

TikTok revealed its Year On TikTok lists on Wednesday, with popular Singaporean content creators and influencers making the cut.

Content creator Annette Lee (@annetteandafish) was a hot favourite on TikTok’s For You list, topping it with a video of her impersonating an auntie and saying the names of people with a Hokkien accent.

The clip had a whopping 1.6 million views and spawned a whole series of Lee, 30, mouthing names such as Jeremy and Sarah, as well as places in Singapore such as Marina Bay Sands and National Gallery Singapore.

Influencer Naomi Neo (@naomineo) was the top Breakthrough Star. The 26-year-old’s 1.7 million followers lap up clips of her family life, which feature her son Kyzo, four, and daughter Zyla, one.

These include videos of her son enjoying his first omakase dining experience and trying on a homemade Optimus Prime costume.

With food being a national obsession in Singapore, the hashtag #SGfoodie got a special mention in the annual round-up, with @thepantryboy, @tehbings and @shawnlimzr topping the list with their yummy videos.