Shinee’s Min-ho visits Sentosa, Universal Studios

South Korean singer-actor Choi Min-ho made use of his time in Singapore by visiting Universal Studios Singapore (USS) and walking along the beach in Sentosa.

The K-idol, who was in town on Tuesday for the launch of Ralph’s Club Parfum, the latest fragrance by Ralph Lauren, posted on Instagram on Wednesday photos of what he did during his downtime.

He first shared two images of himself standing on a beach and holding a cup, writing: “Iced Americano”.

The 30-year-old, who is part of K-pop boy band Shinee, had said during an interview with The Straits Times on Tuesday: “I don’t have a lot of time on this trip, but if I did, I’d like to just walk around a bit, perhaps along the coastline.”

Choi also posted several photos of himself at USS, posing in front of park attractions such as the Sesame Street Spaghetti Space Chase and Revenge of the Mummy.

His trip to Singapore this time comes after many years away. Along with Shinee, he last performed at the Shilla Beauty Concert here in 2017.

Choi, who is also known for dramas such as To The Beautiful You (2012) and Somehow 18 (2017), will star in the upcoming K-drama The Fabulous, in which he plays a photographer in the fashion industry.

The series was originally slated to premiere globally on Netflix on Nov 4, but was postponed in the light of the Itaewon Halloween crowd crush tragedy on Oct 29.