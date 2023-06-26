 Singapore comedian Hirzi gets happy birthday greeting from Beyonce at Frankfurt concert, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Singapore comedian Hirzi gets happy birthday greeting from Beyonce at Frankfurt concert

Singapore comedian Hirzi gets happy birthday greeting from Beyonce at Frankfurt concert
American singer Beyonce was shown onstage looking in content creator Hirzi Zulkiflie's direction and saying: “Happy birthday.”PHOTO: HIRZIOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Jun 26, 2023 05:41 pm

Singaporean comedian and content creator Hirzi Zulkiflie is unlikely to ever forget his 34th birthday.

Hirzi, who celebrated his special day on Saturday, had none other than Beyonce Knowles-Carter wishing him a happy birthday when he attended her concert in Germany.

The 41-year-old American singer is on her Renaissance World Tour and held her concert at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt that day.

In his Instagram post on Sunday, Hirzi posted a collage of a video and a photo, where he was seen holding a card that read: “From Singapore. It’s my birthday.”

In the video, Beyonce was shown onstage looking in Hirzi’s direction and saying: “Happy birthday.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HIRZI (@hirziofficial)

The comedian was then heard shouting: “Oh my god.”

Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Golden Horse Awards this year.
Movies

Lin Ching-hsia to get Lifetime Achievement Award

Related Stories

K-idol Lee Min-ho flooded with gifts on 36th birthday

JJ Lin, Dennis Chew transform into Korean babes using AI

Taiwan’s #MeToo movement: Comedian Nono stops work, actor Aaron Yan apologises to his ex

In the caption, he wrote: “And on his 34th the queen personally wishes him. Starting 34 like this. And Happy National Treasure Day to everyone else.”

Video creator Luke Chan commented jokingly that he “would have died on the spot”, while YouTuber Aiken Chia wrote: “Oh my goddddddddddddd. Don’t need to live alr la!!!!”

On Monday, Hirzi posted on Instagram another video of himself cheering at the concert, writing: “If this is not you at Beyonce’s concert, correct yourself.”

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CelebritiesMusicCONCERTSsocial mediaGermany