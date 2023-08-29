 Singer Adele collapsed backstage at her Las Vegas show from back pain, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Singer Adele collapsed backstage at her Las Vegas show from back pain

Adele has struggled with chronic back pain and sciatica, ever since she suffered a slipped disc when she was 15 years old.PHOTO: ADELE/INSTAGRAM
Joanne Soh
Aug 29, 2023 04:41 pm

LAS VEGAS – English singer-songwriter Adele’s back-pain problems have returned.

The 35-year-old revealed during a recent performance that she had collapsed backstage due to a sciatica attack. Sciatica is pain due to irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve.

Adele currently performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, as part of her Weekends With Adele residency, which runs until November.

According to British tabloid The Sun, Adele told audience members that before appearing onstage, she had fallen after a flare-up of the spinal condition.

She was unable to move until someone from her production team found her. “They picked my whole body up off the floor,” Adele said.

The singer has struggled with chronic back pain and sciatica, ever since she suffered a slipped disc when she was 15 years old.

Music

The balladeer once had to hobble across the stage during a 2022 New Year’s Eve performance. She told fans she had to “waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica”. She later shared that she was performing with a degenerative disc in her spine.

In a 2021 interview with British lifestyle magazine The Face, Adele said she had had back pain for half her life, and it would flare up when she was stressed or sitting with a bad posture. Her condition improved when she developed a stronger core from losing weight and regular work-outs.

