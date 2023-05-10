 Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin shares parody video of 4G leaders as members of boy band F4, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin shares parody video of 4G leaders as members of boy band F4

The parody video featured (clockwise from top left) Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin as Ken Chu, DPM Lawrence Wong as Jerry Yan, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as Vanness Wu and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing as Vic Chou.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM TAN CHUAN-JIN/FACEBOOK
Suzanne Sng
May 10, 2023 06:38 pm

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has shared a hilarious parody clip of Singapore’s fourth-generation (4G) leaders as members of former Taiwanese boy band F4.

Dubbed G4, the fake foursome – comprising Mr Tan as well as Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing – are seen “performing” F4’s hit song Meteor Rain (2001).

The Singapore politicians’ faces were edited onto the bodies of the original singers – Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu and Vic Chou – in their Meteor Rain music video.

Once one of the biggest boy bands in the region, F4 ruled the entertainment scene in the early 2000s. The members are best known for starring in the hit Taiwanese idol drama Meteor Garden (2001).

Sharing the video on Facebook and Instagram on Monday night, Mr Tan, 54, wrote: “Don’t know whether to laugh or cry or vomit or sing?”

He tagged on emojis and added that he did not know the creator of the viral video. He also added hashtags to the post, including #DoubleConfirm, #CannotUnsee, #RememberUsEverytimeYouListentoF4, #FakeNews and #LaughDieMe.

The video has been a hit with netizens, garnering 8,100 “likes” on Instagram and 6,400 “likes” on Facebook, where it was also shared more than 1,100 times.

Mr Tan referred to the use of artificial intelligence to create it at the end of his post, writing: “Some ask #AI? I think it’s more like #Aiyo.”

 

Err…on a totally different note 🎶 literally… Don’t know whether to laugh 🤣 or cry 😭 Or 🤮 Or…sing? 🤪 Not sure who created it! G4? #DoubleConfirm #CannotUnsee #RememberUsEVERYTIMEYouListentoF4 #FakeNews? #LaughDieMe 你们 #GDLL 吗？ Some ask #AI ? I think it’s more like #Aiyo

Posted by Tan Chuan-Jin on Monday, May 8, 2023

