Christopher Lee miscalculates anniversary with Fann Wong

Actors Christopher Lee and Fann Wong celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Sept 29.PHOTO: FANNAIAIWONG/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan for The Straits Times
Sep 30, 2024 04:53 pm

Home-grown actress Fann Wong disclosed a boo-boo made by her husband, Malaysia-born actor Christopher Lee, while celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary on Sept 29.

“I asked my hubby yesterday whether we were celebrating the 15th or 16th anniversary,” Fann wrote on Sept 30. “He was very certain it was 16th.”

Lee realised it was their 15th year of marriage after calculating it.

“But I still love you very much,” she wrote. “Happy anniversary, my dear hubby.”

Fann and Lee, both 53, registered their marriage on May 16, 2009, and held their traditional Chinese rites and wedding banquet on Sept 29 the same year. They have a 10-year-old son, Zed.

Fann posted on social media on Sept 30 a photo of their family of three, and two photos of herself and Lee, in which she was smiling and holding a bouquet of roses.

Lee also wrote about their wedding anniversary on social media. “Happy anniversary, my dear,” he wrote on Sept 30. “I have figured it out and it’s 15 years. I feel our Zed Lee is very happy today.”

Christopher Lee was recently nominated once again for Best Leading Actor at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards, for his role as a public defender in the legal drama Port Of Lies (2023).

He will be vying the prize with four other nominees, including his brother, Malaysian actor Frederick Lee, who was nominated for his role as a monument conservator suffering from night blindness in the TV film Night Blindness (2023).

