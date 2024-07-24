Stefanie Sun reveals she had been unwell for a month

Home-grown singer Stefanie Sun said in the video that she had to suspend her concert rehearsals due to her illness.

Home-grown singer Stefanie Sun, who turned 46 on July 23, recently disclosed that she had been sick for a month.

In an eight-minute video uploaded on social media late on July 23, she said she started experiencing symptoms after taking part in a music festival in China’s Fuzhou city on June 16.

“I remember sweating all over when I performed the second song and I felt a sense of crisis on stage, as I don’t usually sweat,” she recalled.

Sun said she shivered uncontrollably for two hours after returning to the hotel, which worried both her and her staff.

She flew back to Singapore the next day, and realised she was suffering from a bad bout of flu. She consulted both Western doctors and traditional Chinese medicine physicians, and even went to a local hospital’s emergency department.

Sun has since recovered after treatment.

The Mandopop star, who will be embarking on a concert tour in 2025 and releasing a new song in late 2024, said in the video that she had to suspend concert rehearsals due to her illness.

She added: “I was in the doldrums, as if all my previous efforts had gone to waste.”

At the same time, she said she will also be busy with her son’s Primary School Leaving Examination preparations until October. He will turn 12 that month and her daughter turns six in July.

謝謝大家的生日祝福 [小編] 謝謝大家為燕姿送上的生日祝福！ Posted by 孫燕姿 Sun Yanzi on Tuesday, July 23, 2024