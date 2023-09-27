Taiwanese singer Eric Chou to stage concert here in November

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou will be back in town for a two-night concert on Nov 4 and 5 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 28-year-old, who last performed here in September 2022, is staging his Odyssey Journey Returns encore tour with a “fresh perspective”, where he will be singing his hit ballads such as How The Distance Of Love (2014), Have You Been? (2016), What’s Wrong (2019) and Best Friend (2023).

As in his 2022 shows, Chou will again be performing on a stage that is opened to fans on four sides, for up to 10,000 audience members each night.

Tickets are priced from $128 to $428 and sales will commence at noon on Friday via Ticketmaster’s website. They are also available at SingPost outlets.

VIP ticket holders will be given limited-edition concert collectibles, such as an exclusive light stick and a commemorative T-shirt.

A versatile performer, Chou made his feature film debut in Taiwanese romantic comedy, My Best Friend’s Breakfast (2022), which nabbed him a Best New Performer nomination and a Best Original Film Song award at the Golden Horse Awards in November 2022.

Chou became a first-time father when he and wife, former news anchor Dacie Chao, welcomed a baby girl in August.

Book it/Odyssey Journey Returns

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Nov 4 and 5, 8pm

Admission: Tickets, priced from $128 to $428, go on sale on Friday at noon via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at all SingPost outlets