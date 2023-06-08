Taiwanese singer Sam Lee to hold first solo concert in Singapore

Taiwanese singer Sam Lee will be holding his first solo concert in Singapore come September.

Taiwanese singer Sam Lee will hold his debut solo concert in Singapore in September. The 50-year-old – often nicknamed the Prince of Love Songs due to his famous ballads – will stage a show at the Resorts World Ballroom on Sept 17.

Tickets range from $78 to $228. Two rounds of priority sales of 2,000 tickets for travel site trip.com users and Singtel customers sold out within minutes when tickets went on sale at 10am on Wednesday and Thursday.

General sales begin on Friday (June 9) at 10am. His Singapore show follows his two successful sold-out concerts in Genting, Malaysia, in May 2023.

Lee, who is known for a string of hit sad love songs, such as Letting Go (2004), Devotion Love (2006), Recently (2006), and You Love Her So Much (2006), took a long hiatus after his 2015 single Listen, releasing no new music until his EP titled Face II in 2022.

He did catch the public’s attention in 2017 when he was spotted in the audience for Mandopop king Jay Chou’s concert in Taipei. On a whim, Lee spontaneously serenaded the crowd with Chou’s early number Silence (2001), and the video clip of that performance went viral.

BOOK IT

Me and Song Sam Lee Singapore Concert 2023

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: Sept 17, 8pm

Admission: Tickets range from $78 to $228 and go on sale on Friday, 10am, via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg).