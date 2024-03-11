Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce spotted at restaurant Koma Singapore and mall

The couple had dinner at Koma Singapore in Marina Bay Sands on March 8, according to a Swift fan account.

American singer Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, American football player Travis Kelce, spent time together in between her concerts in Singapore. The sixth and final show of her Eras Tour concerts was staged on March 9.

The couple had dinner at Koma Singapore in Marina Bay Sands on March 8, according to a Swift fan account. Swift was wearing a white dress with a floral pattern while Kelce wore a white collared shirt and grey pants.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, were seated with their entourage at a round table in a corner of the upscale Japanese restaurant.

Earlier, Swift was also spotted dining at the same restaurant on Feb 28 by Mr Sho Takei, 31, co-founder of a Japan-based international tech recruitment firm HYRE and former contestant of reality show The Apprentice: One Championship Edition Season 1 (2021).

Fans also saw the couple embracing and walking hand-in-hand at a mall on the night of March 7, according to another post by a fan account. Swift was wearing a black dress while Kelce was in a patterned beige shirt and black pants.

✏️| Correction, after the Night 4 show, aka the night he flew in! https://t.co/zkacSV3Ndt — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) March 9, 2024

The pair’s joint appearance came after Kelce flew into Singapore on March 7 to watch Swift perform on the fifth and sixth nights of her concert.

On the fifth night, after the concert, Swift was seen running to Kelce, who was waiting backstage. One video shared on social media showed them hugging and kissing.

Kelce, who plays for National Football League (NFL) team Kansas City Chiefs, had arrived in Singapore after attending a press conference on March 4, where his elder brother, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, 36, officially announced his retirement after 13 seasons in the NFL.

Travis Kelce had also turned up in Australia to support Swift when she performed in Sydney in February.