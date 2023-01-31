Tomorrow X Together to hold first concert here

South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov 20 last year in Los Angeles.

South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 1 as part of their second world tour, Act: Sweet Mirage.

The five-member K-pop group – comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, who are aged between 20 and 23 – debuted in 2019.

Their music touches on personal stories about growing up, and spans genres such as pop, disco and rock. They are known for songs such as Anti-Romantic (2021), Blue Hour (2020) and 9 And Three Quarters (Run Away) (2019).

In 2022, Tomorrow X Together were ranked as Spotify’s sixth most-streamed K-pop artistes globally.

Their fourth Korean EP, Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, was released in May 2022 and spent 14 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, placing it among the year’s best-selling CD albums in the United States.

Tickets for the band’s Singapore show will go on sale from Feb 10 at 12pm for members of the official MOA (Moments Of Alwaysness) fan club on Weverse. General ticket sales start on Feb 11 at 12pm via Ticketmaster.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: SWEET MIRAGE IN SINGAPORE

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: April 1, 8pm

Admission: $168 to $348 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets