Vivian Hsu asks fans to 'give her time to recuperate'

Mandopop singer Vivian Hsu says she still cries inexplicably even though the 'misunderstanding' has been resolved

Dragged into the acrimonious divorce between singer Wang Leehom and estranged wife Lee Jinglei, singer-actress Vivian Hsu posted a message online to express her feelings about the whole ordeal.

Amid the hubbub earlier this month, Lee had mentioned one of Wang's "friends with benefits" was a married woman with a child, which led to speculation that she was pointing the finger at Hsu, who is married to Singaporean businessman Sean Lee and has a six-year-old son.

Hsu, 46, had spoken up at least twice to maintain her innocence, though some sponsors quietly dropped her from their advertisements in the wake of the scandal.

On Dec 26, the songstress posted an update on her Instagram stories to reassure fans that she will come back a better version of herself, sharing the following message:

"The misunderstanding has been resolved, the affected innocent parties have received apologies.

“However, I still experience palpitations, chest tightness, and inexplicable crying.

Perhaps it's the side effects of online bullying. Or because I love and care too much for this place that I grew up in.

She also addressed her family, friends and fans who have continuously supported her throughout the controversy, saying, "I will work hard. Give me some time to fix myself. The next time we meet again, you will see an upgraded version of Steel V 2.0."

Here's the original Instagram story:

IMAGE VIA SOHU

On Dec 1, Hsu, who has been in the industry for 31 years, announced via an Instagram post that she will be holding a concert at the Taipei Arena for the first time on May 7, 2022.

Although there were rumours that ticket sales for the show would be suspended, it seems everything will go on as planned.

According to Apple Daily, her company has said that they "care for Vivian a lot" and are "not in any hurry as the concert is in May."