Beauty tips from Son Ye-jin we can all use

From her hair to glowing skin and perfect brows, there’s much to learn from Korean star Son Ye-jin.

There is no debate Son Ye-jin is one ravishing actress. Apart from her acting prowess alone, the Korean star's beauty and poise have captivated millions of hearts – including husband-to-be Hyun Bin's!

Two years after the hit romantic drama Crash Landing On You, Son is set to return to the small screens on Feb 16 with Netflix's Thirty-Nine, a sweet tale about three women on the brink of turning 40.

From her hair to glowing skin and perfect brows, there’s much to learn from this Korean beauty who turned the big 4-0 in January.

Disclaimer: These tips might not land you a heartthrob actor, but you might get a few extra compliments.

DIY eye mask

This is a beauty trick that Son learnt from her mother as a young girl and still uses today – using cucumber slices as eye masks. This age-old method of placing chilled sliced cucumbers over the eyes and is known to soothe and reduce the appearance of dark circles. Cheap and effective, what’s not to love?

Find products that work for you

The beauty industry is growing daily and we’re constantly inundated with skincare products to try. But Son’s advice is to cut through the noise and find products that meet your skin needs — and stick to them.

“Nowadays, it’s easy to get information online. There are a lot of products in the market, so I think it’s important to try the products to know what suits me best. I believe there’s no one product that fits everyone or serves their skin concerns and purposes. So I’ll decide which products to use depending on my skin concerns, whether it’s feeling sensitive or dry.”

Add a vitamin C serum to your routine

Being a potent antioxidant, vitamin C has a whole host of benefits to the skin ranging from brightening to combating the appearance of fine and lines and wrinkles.

Son shares her love for the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic and her clear, glassy mien is proof of how much she swears by the product.

Facial masks and mists are travel essentials

In a 2017 interview, Son confessed to using a facial mask daily. Not only does this help to replenish hydration, but it can also work as a calming step whether you mask in the morning or at night.

This is perhaps why the thespian brings along sheet masks whenever she travels, including a facial mist to ensure her skin stays hydrated when she’s flying. Finally, she brings along fresh aloe vera to soothe her skin if she’s going a place where she will be getting lots of sun.

Accentuate every lash

To emulate the Korean starlet’s long, lush lashes, gently wiggle your mascara wand at the base of your lashes, and then push outward.

If you don’t concentrate your mascara at the roots, your lashes could appear shorter than they actually are. Finally, with a smaller tapered mascara wand and waterproof formula, sweep your bottom lashes from root to tip.

Opt for straight, full brows

Son is never seen without her set of perfectly defined arches. Her straight, full brows are strong enough to frame her features yet natural enough to not look overly harsh.

Recreate her brows by drawing a straight-ish line underneath the brow to cancel out the natural arch. Next, go over your brows with eyebrow mascara. Finally, elongate the tail with a fine-tip brow pencil by creating tiny hair-like strokes.

Find that perfect shade of red lipstick

The star tends to sport peachy pink lipsticks, but once in a while, she likes to glam it up with scarlet lips. Son knows the shade of red that flatters her and this one with a pink tinge is the right shade for her. She paired her red pout with minimal eye makeup and luminous skin. If you’re afraid that you can’t pull off a bold red lip, try tapping on the lipstick with your finger for a more natural, stained finish.

Jump on the glossy lips bandwagon

Son made the ultimate case for a glossy pout by uploading this gorgeous selfie. Complementing the look with bold, straight brows and “cool-girl” lob, she chose a high-shine coral gloss for maximum lip-plumping effect.

To recreate Son's dazzling, reflective lips, apply your lip gloss directly from the tube instead of using a lip brush to prevent streakiness. If you want to add more colour, wear a long-lasting lip pencil underneath your gloss.

Cleanse thoroughly

Son Ye-jin admitted to us in an interview that she actually has oily skin. As such, she has tweaked her skincare routine to include cleansing twice a day – once in the morning and once at night.

Moreover, she places particular importance on cleansing and ensures that she does so even when her schedule ends late.

Go makeup-free

We love the minimalist makeup looks she rocks on a day-to-day basis, but Ye-jin looked even more stunning as she bared all in this video clip.

If you’re thinking of going au naturel but still want to achieve the Crash Landing on You star’s radiant visage, apply extra moisturiser or day cream to your cheekbones, cupid’s bow and under your brow bone. This will help these areas of your face to reflect light and create the illusion of youthful and brighter looking skin.

Add body to fine hair with rollers

Volume is key to all of Son’s best hair moments. If you’re not skilled with a round brush, take a leaf out of her book and ramp up the volume around the crown with old-school velcro rollers.

These rollers give hair a lush fullness that you can’t get otherwise. As a rule of thumb, rough-dry hair before placing the rollers at the crown. Your hair should be fully dry before you take off the rollers.

Put your hair up in a romantic chignon

The actress showcased her beauty versatility with this romantic wavy updo. Though subtle, teasing hair at the crown and brushing a soft layer over it can add a touch of glamour to any bun hairstyle.

Do Pilates

The secret to Son’s long, lean physique? Pilates. The actress has been practising pilates daily for over a decade and has even gotten a license to teach it professionally.

Pilates is a form of low-impact exercise that focuses on strengthening the core strength and improving muscle condition, among many other benefits.

Your lifestyle matters

As the saying goes, you are what you eat. And Son lives by that. This Instagram post is one of the few #foodporn that she has shared and the copious amounts of vegetables and mushrooms in the dish just shows how much she emphasises a healthy diet.

In addition, Son has also shared that she drinks at least two litres of water a day, gets sufficient sleep and eats lots of fruits.