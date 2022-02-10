K-drama power couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are engaged

It is official - K-drama's golden couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are engaged.

The South Korean A-list couple, who fell in love on the set of hit romantic drama Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020) in which they play lovers, announced the news on their social media pages on Thursday night (Feb 10).

Son, 40, shared a picture of a miniature wedding dress with a long caption in both Korean and English.

Without mentioning Hyun Bin's name, she wrote in English: "I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it's an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it's him." She added: "Boy meets girl, recognises each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together. I couldn't imagine (it). It happened so naturally. But, isn't that destiny?"

Saying that Hyun Bin makes her feel "warm and protected", she asked fans to "help us celebrate the beginning of our future".

Through his management agency's Instagram account, Hyun Bin, 39, posted a picture of his and Son's entwined hands. He also posted a picture of a letter he wrote.

He wrote: "Yes. I made an important decision to get married and I'm going to step into the next phase of my life. I made a promise to her - the one who always makes me smile - that we'll walk through all our days together."

The couple confirmed their relationship at the beginning of 2021, after South Korean tabloid Dispatch published a report about them dating. They reportedly started seeing each other after filming Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020).

The stars also acted opposite each other in the crime thriller movie The Negotiation (2018).