Chris Rock tells sold out show he is still processing Will Smith slap at the Oscars

Fans being interviewed by the media as they wait outside the Wilbur Theater in Boston on March 30, 2022, ahead of a performance by actor and comedian Chris Rock, his first since being hit by Will Smith at the Oscars.

BOSTON (Reuters) – Comedian Chris Rock, in his first public comments since he was slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars, said he is “still processing” the incident that made headlines around the world.

Rock performed a stand-up show in Boston on Wednesday (March 30) to a sold-out crowd, joking “how was your weekend?” before saying he did not plan to address the incident at length.

“I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that shit,” Rock told the crowd.

“It’ll be serious. It’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

At Sunday’s Academy Awards, Rock was on stage to present the trophy for best documentary. He made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, that referenced the 1997 film G.I. Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

It was unclear whether Rock was aware that Pinkett Smith has a condition that causes hair loss.

Will Smith strode onto the stage and slapped Rock before winning best actor less than an hour later.

The actor later apologized to Rock and the academy in a statement on Monday.