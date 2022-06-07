Priyanka Chopra shares photo with Anne Hathaway and Blackpink's Lisa

(From left) Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra and Blackpink's Lisa at a Bulgari event in Paris on June 7, 2022.

PARIS - Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has wowed the Internet with a photo that shows her, K-pop singer Lisa of girl group Blackpink and American actress Anne Hathaway.

Chopra, 39, posted the photo on Instagram on Tuesday (June 7) and wrote: "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun."

Chopra's husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, reacted to the post with two fire emojis and a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes.

The photo has received more than 1.65 million likes as of Tuesday afternoon, with one netizen commenting: "Queen of Bollywood, Queen of Genovia and Queen of K-pop slayingggggg", referring to Chopra, Hathaway and Lisa respectively.

Genovia is the fictional European kingdom in the movies The Princess Diaries (2001) and its sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004). Hathaway played the princess of Genovia.

The trio, who are brand ambassadors for Bulgari, were at a Bulgari event in Paris. Both Lisa, 25, and Hathaway, 39, have also shared photos endorsing the Italian luxury brand.

Hathaway had attended the Cannes Film Festival in France in May for the premiere of her period drama Armageddon Time.

Chopra, who announced in January that she and Jonas have welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy, is set to star in the drama Secret Daughter, directed by Singaporean film-maker Anthony Chen.

Blackpink said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine that they are preparing to make their long-awaited return to the music scene in 2022, with a possible concert tour.