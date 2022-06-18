 Watch out, video of Chris Evans and puppies ahead, Latest Star Style News - The New Paper
Watch out, video of Chris Evans and puppies ahead

SCREENGRAB: BUZZFEED CELEB / YOUTUBE
Jun 18, 2022 12:31 pm

This comes with a warning. Dog lovers and Chris Evans fans please sit down before you look at this.

The cuteness level is off the charts, and may cause injury unless you are prepared for it.

It is a Buzzfeed interview, but a special one, a “puppy interview”.

The Hollywood star answers questions on his new movie, Lightyear, and speaks of his friendship with Scarlett Johansson and how they've become like brother and sister after working together on The Perfect Score, The Nanny Diaries, and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He also talks of the importance of adopting older dogs and how his own dog, Dodger, came into his life.

But you’ll be forgiven if all that fails to register, because the puppies just steal the show.

So, ready then?

Take a deep breath and get to it.

