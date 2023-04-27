Actor Ian Fang leaving Mediacorp after 12 years

Local actor Ian Fang announced on social media on Thursday that he is leaving broadcaster Mediacorp after 12 years.

The 33-year-old’s departure was also announced by Mediacorp’s talent management arm The Celebrity Agency (TCA) on social media.

It wrote: “We would like to share that both TCA and @ian_ianization have mutually agreed to part ways. Ian’s last day will be April 30, 2023.”

Fang made his acting debut in police procedural C.L.I.F. (2011) and has starred in TV series such as On The Fringe (2011), Don’t Stop Believin’ (2012) and World At Your Feet (2014).

He was one of the Eight Dukes of Caldecott Hill, a term referring to the most promising young Mediacorp actors of the early 2010s. He won Best Newcomer for his role in Don’t Stop Believin’ at the Star Awards in 2013 and two Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, in 2015 and 2017.

“It is impossible to express and describe everything I have experienced in 12 years in a few words,” the Shanghai-born actor wrote in Chinese on social media.

“Over the years, I have learnt a lot here, made many good friends, and experienced many challenges and opportunities.”

Fang said he has met many excellent directors, screenwriters and actors who are not only his colleagues, but also his friends and mentors.

“Their encouragement and support have allowed me to continue to grow and improve on the road of acting,” he wrote. “I am also very grateful to the company for its continuous training and attention, which gave me the opportunity to participate in many excellent works and projects.”

Fang said he has some regrets about leaving Mediacorp, but added: “Leaving is not the end, but the beginning of a new journey. I will take the experience and skills I have learnt over the years to new places and continue to pursue my dream of acting.”

He mentioned several celebrities in his post.

He thanked DJ-host Dennis Chew, who made him certain his passion was acting when they filmed a music video. He was also grateful to actress Fann Wong, who played his elder sister in On The Fringe, for introducing him to her husband, actor Christopher Lee, whom he called his teacher.