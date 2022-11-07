Actor Li Nanxing celebrates 58th birthday with Unbeatables theme

Local actor Li Nanxing had a huge surprise birthday bash planned by his manager on Oct 5.

When it comes to themed parties, the “king of gamblers” was dealt a winning hand.

What local actor Li Nanxing thought was supposed to be a meeting with actress Vivian Lai at a Japanese restaurant last Saturday evening turned out to be a huge surprise birthday bash planned by his manager.

What greeted Li when he arrived at the venue was a star-studded gathering themed after famed local television series The Unbeatables (1993 to 2002), in which he played gambling king Yan Fei. The actor turned 58 on Monday.

The Chinese title of The Unbeatables graced the wall, and there was a tall cake decorated with toppers in the shape of mahjong tiles, poker cards, dice and chips. At the top of the cake was a figurine in a suit modelled after Li’s character.

Li’s manager told Chinese-language evening newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the celebration was themed after The Unbeatables as it was one of the actor’s most popular dramas.

About 50 people attended the shindig, including Li’s celebrity pals and friends from the business sector, with his manager booking the entire second floor of the restaurant.

Those who attended included celebrity couples Christopher Lee and Fann Wong, Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang, and Huang Shinan and Pan Lingling, as well as celebrities Huang Biren, Chen Xiuhuan, Shane Pow, Vincent Ng and Lai.

Li, who has ventured overseas for work in recent years, also received birthday wishes from former Mediacorp actor Chunyu Shanshan and Taiwanese actresses Fon Cin, Chen Mei-fen and Chiang Tsu-ping.

The event also showcased clips of some of Li’s classic performances during his acting career spanning three decades, including The Unbeatables.

Li posted the photos of the celebration on Instagram on Sunday, and a reel of the party on Monday.

“Thank you to all my friends who came for the surprise party and wishes from overseas friends. I hope you all enjoyed the party as I did,” he wrote on Monday. “Thank you for all wishes from the fans and public these few days.”