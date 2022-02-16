 Actress Cynthia Koh asks for more patience with healthcare workers, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Actress Cynthia Koh asks for more patience with healthcare workers

Cynthia Koh had been hospitalised in January for pelvic inflammation at Mount Alvernia Hospital.PHOTO: CYNTHIAKOH27/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Feb 16, 2022 02:47 pm

Actress Cynthia Koh has asked for more kindness and patience towards healthcare workers after witnessing nurses being abused during a recent hospital stay.

Koh, 47, had been hospitalised in January for pelvic inflammation at Mount Alvernia Hospital.

In her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Feb 15), she recounted hearing a patient scream at two nurses past midnight because he was unable to connect a cable to the television.

One nurse was left so shaken afterwards that she hooked Koh up to the intravenous machine but forgot to turn it on.

"Please remember it is a hospital, not a hotel," wrote the actress, who had appeared in Channel 8 series Mind Jumper and My Star Bride in 2021. "It's a place to rest and recover. Not party and be served."

She added: "Please place self-entitlement issues at the excess baggage counter."

In her post, she also urged her followers to "be kind and practise patience" towards healthcare workers as "clearly there is (a) manpower shortage".

"They have been working on the front line fighting the last two-plus years."

Koh said: "I don't think it's about paying them more. Money cannot buy the rest that your body needs. Money cannot buy the time you have lost not seeing your family for the festive (season) for the last few years."

