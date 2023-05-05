 Actress Jayley Woo shares photo showing husband’s face for the first time, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Actress Jayley Woo shares photo showing husband’s face for the first time

Actress Jayley Woo with husband Bryan Tan and daughter Jan Tan.PHOTO: JIAQIWOO/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
May 05, 2023 08:48 pm

SINGAPORE – Actress Jayley Woo has revealed her husband’s identity on social media.

Previously known only as Mr Tan, his face had never been seen in her photos. He was said to work behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

Posting on Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday, Woo, 31, shared snapshots from her daughter Jan Tan’s 100th-day celebrations, including a family photo.

She also tagged her husband in the Instagram post, revealing his name as Bryan Tan.

According to news portal AsiaOne, Mr Tan is the senior regional director of business development and events at PCCW Media Group under Viu (South-east Asia).

The couple tied the knot in December 2022 and welcomed the arrival of their daughter a month later.

Woo wrote in her post: “Because of you guys, my world is now brighter. To my husband, thank you for your unlimited love and support. To my baby daughter, thank you for choosing me to be your mother.”

She also thanked the guests who attended her daughter’s party. They included actresses Jesseca Liu, Apple Hong, Priscelia Chan and Michelle Chia, who were her co-stars from crime caper The Queen (2016).

Other celebrities, such as actors Zhu Houren, Lee Teng and Christopher Lee, also chimed in with their well wishes on Woo’s latest post.

 

因为你们 我的世界亮了起来 至我的老公， 谢谢你给我无限的爱与支持 至我的宝贝女儿， 谢谢你选择我当你的妈妈 至所有的来宾， 谢谢你们抽出宝贵的时间来参加我们女儿的百日庆祝 🥰 最后 谢谢所有让 @jantanjinyan...

Posted by Jayley Woo Jiaqi on Wednesday, May 3, 2023
