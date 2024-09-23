Actress Julie Tan dating influencer Douglas Tan

Julie Tan went public with her new love on her 32nd birthday on Sept 22.

Julie Tan has a new love in her life.

The local actress went public with influencer Douglas Tan on her 32nd birthday on Sept 22.

Douglas Tan shared on Instagram a video featuring moments of them together, tagging the actress in the post.

“It was that smile. The first time I saw it, I knew I wanted to see it for the rest of my life,” Douglas Tan wrote. “Happiest birthday, my love. To doing life and many adventures waiting for us.”

She replied with three orange heart-shaped emojis and wrote: “To a lifetime of adventure.”

The actress, who starred in the anthology film Good Goodbye (2024), also shared on Instagram Stories a photo of bouquet of flowers and tagged her boyfriend in the post.

“There are small surprises every day,” she wrote in Chinese. “One of my birthday wishes this year is to be happy and joyful like this forever. It’s great to have you.”

Douglas Tan reposted the photo on Instagram Stories and wrote in Chinese: “Anything is fine as long as you are happy.”

The couple had hinted at their relationship in an Instagram video posted on Sept 20 – a light-hearted remake of a video by South Korean actress Lee Si-young.

In the clip, the couple were having fast food when the woman snipped off the top of the straw after the man drank from it. The caption read: “Sorry, I’m not a fan of sharing.”

According to his social media profile, Douglas Tan is the co-founder of creative media agency Pandastic Media, and tech director and content creator at social media agency Virality.

He posts light-hearted videos about topics such as food and sports on his Instagram account, where he has around 52,700 followers.

Julie Tan said in August 2023 that she had begun her egg-freezing process and revealed then that she had ended a four-year relationship.

“Being able to freeze my eggs definitely gives me more freedom and time to choose what’s best for me,” she said then.