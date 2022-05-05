Actress Kim Cattrall talks about Sex And The City reboot for first time

A still from Sex And The City 2 starring (from left) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis.

LOS ANGELES - Actress Kim Cattrall, who played the sexy publicist Samantha Jones in the television series Sex And The City (1998 to 2004), has opened up about her exclusion from new reboot And Just Like That...(2021 to present).

In a recent interview with Variety magazine, Cattrall, 65, said: "I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did - on social media."

Cattrall disclosed that she turned down a script for the third Sex And The City movie, which was cancelled eventually, as her storyline revolved around her receiving unwanted "dick pics" from Brady, the 14-year-old son of Miranda Hobbes, played by actress Cynthia Nixon.

"It's heartbreaking," Cattrall said in the interview. "Why can't Samantha, who owns her PR company - maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes? 2008 was tough."

She said it was an understatement that her character was not progressing.

"I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn't happen," she said.

Cattrall's exclusion from Just Like That was one of the big talking points during the launch of the reboot, with many attributing it to a long-standing feud with actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the protagonist Carrie Bradshaw.

Cattrall was asked by Variety whether she were ever friends with her Sex And The City co-stars or whether it was always contentious.

"I guess it's how you define friends," Cattrall said. "I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren't my friends. It was professional."

Cattrall, who has read the script of the third movie, said about the reboot: "The series is basically the third movie. That's how creative it was."