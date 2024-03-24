Agency denies South Korean actors Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating rumours

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron posted and swiftly deleted a picture featuring herself and fellow actor Kim Soo-hyun on her Instagram account.

SEOUL – Rumours that South Korean actors Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun are dating, which began circulating after a post was uploaded on the former’s social media account early morning on March 24, are untrue, said the agency representing Kim Soo-hyun later the same day.

“The current rumours of Kim Soo-hyun’s romantic involvement (with Kim Sae-ron) are groundless.

“The photos circulating online seem to have been taken during the time Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were signed with the same agency in the past, and the intention behind Kim Sae-ron’s action (uploading the photo) is completely unknown,” said Gold Medalist in a press release.

“Currently, there is widespread circulation of speculation on social media regarding (Kim Soo-hyun) due to the photo in question. Through our legal representative, the agency will vigorously respond to any malicious defamation and offensive postings that damage the actor’s character and reputation,” the press statement said.

On March 24, Kim Sae-ron, 23, posted and swiftly deleted a picture featuring herself and Kim Soo-hyun, 36, on her Instagram account.

After deleting the photo, she did not post any further updates.

She was represented by Gold Medalist from 2020 to 2022 before she terminated her contract following a drink-driving incident in 2022.

In 2023, Kim Sae-ron was fined 20 million won (S$20,070) for driving under the influence of alcohol and has not been seen in any projects since the incident.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun is starring as the main lead of the ongoing tvN drama Queen Of Tears.

The series recently achieved a peak viewership rating of 13 per cent for its fourth episode, which aired on March 17. – KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK