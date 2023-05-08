 Actress Lee Da-hae marries singer Seven in wedding attended by BigBang and Super Junior members, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Actress Lee Da-hae marries singer Seven in wedding attended by BigBang and Super Junior members

South Korean actress Lee Da-hae and singer Seven tied the knot last Saturday.PHOTO: SMARTBOY/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
May 08, 2023 09:22 am

SEOUL – After dating for more than eight years, South Korean actress Lee Da-hae, 39, and singer Seven, 38, have tied the knot in a wedding attended by K-pop and K-drama stars.

The glitzy event last Saturday at luxury hotel The Shilla Seoul had a guest list which included many boy band members – BigBang’s Taeyang, Daesung and G-Dragon, Super Junior’s Heechul, Leeteuk, Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun, as well as former Super Junior member Kangin.

Other guests included girl group 2NE1’s CL, Minzy and Dara, K-drama actors Lee Soo-hyuk and Choi Sung-jun, producers Teddy Park and Kush, celebrity chef Baek Jong-won and his wife, actress So Yoo-jin.

Many of the celebrity guests were label mates at YG Entertainment together with Seven, whose real name is Choi Dong-wook.

Taeyang, singer Gummy and girl group S.E.S.’s Bada performed songs at the celebration, which was hosted by comedians Kim Joon-ho and Jo Se-ho.

Singer CL shared a series of happy reunion photos with her former label mates, including Seven, and wrote: “Congratulations on your marriage and I love you.”

A post shared by CL (@chaelincl)

Seven, a show business veteran who made his debut 20 years ago, and Lee, best known for her role in K-drama My Girl (2005), announced they were getting married in March.

Their relationship was first made public in 2016, when South Korean media broke the news that they had been secretly dating for a year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leedahae (@leedahey4eva)

