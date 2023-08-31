Actress Paige Chua returns to alma mater Mayflower Secondary to celebrate Teachers’ Day

Paige Chua performed three songs on the dizi to the 130 teachers gathered for the school’s Teachers’ Day celebration.

Home-grown actress Paige Chua gave the teachers at her alma mater, Mayflower Secondary School, a special treat on Wednesday.

Chua, 42, performed three songs on the dizi (Chinese bamboo flute) to the 130 teachers gathered for the school’s Teachers’ Day celebration.

“Another memorable day spent with my alma mater. This time, to celebrate Teachers’ Day with all the teachers on school grounds,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The actress said the three songs she chose each had special meaning.

She performed Perfect by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Taiwanese artiste Hebe Tian’s A Little Luck and Home, made popular by home-grown star Kit Chan.

“It was the ‘perfect’ occasion to express my gratitude to all the teachers, and I’m more than ‘a little lucky’ to have had wonderful teachers, mentors who imparted precious knowledge and showered me with kindness during my four years in Mayflower. Thank you for the warm ‘home’-coming,” she wrote.

“To all teachers that I had, have, and will have in my life, Happy Teachers’ Day.”

Chua, who was from the class of 1997 and was the school’s netball captain, told Shin Min Daily News after the performance that she was honoured to return to Mayflower, adding that she always felt close to her alma mater as “three teachers who taught me are still teaching there”.

She added: “My best friends were all made here. To this day, when I feel down or need help, they are always there for me.”