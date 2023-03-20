 Actress Vivian Lai slams hospital for alleged poor service, gets chided by netizens, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Actress Vivian Lai slams hospital for alleged poor service, gets chided by netizens

Actress Vivian Lai slams hospital for alleged poor service, gets chided by netizens
Actress Vivian Lai claimed the hospital showed a lack of basic respect for patients.PHOTO: VERAVIVIAN/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Mar 20, 2023 05:34 pm

Taiwan-born local actress and TV host Vivian Lai has slammed a local hospital for its poor service, but her social media post drew mostly negative reactions from netizens.

Last Friday, she wrote several posts on Instagram Stories claiming there was a lack of “basic respect” for patients. She criticised one of the doctors and urged netizens not to receive treatment at the hospital.

“I got angrier the more I thought about it,” the 46-year-old wrote in Chinese. “This is like a factory. We are humans. Not machines.”

She did not disclose the full name of the hospital, revealing only two letters, but it was obvious to netizens which one she was referring to.

She also expressed disappointment with the hospital’s high fees and rude service from its staff.

However, netizens accused her of trying to seek attention while others said she should set a better example as an artiste, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported last Saturday. Lai declined to comment for the article.

In an Instagram post, Puteri Rafasya is seen walking slowly with the help of a cane while holding on to a railing.
World

Injured M'sian child actress Puteri Rafasya now able to walk

Related Stories

Actress Lindsay Lohan is expecting first child with husband Bader Shammas

Hong Kong actor Aarif Rahman discloses he is married

Kamal Adli’s wife suffering from anxiety after brutal attack on him

There were others who sided with her though, saying an artiste should be able to vent his or her frustrations.

But while she has not publicly reacted to the comments, she thanked a netizen who shared on Sunday a similar negative experience at the same hospital.

More On This Topic
Actress Vivian Lai breaks silence on social media after her husband was charged
Actress Vivian Lai delivered bubble tea until 3am when circuit breaker started

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebritiestelevisionsocial mediaHOSPITALS