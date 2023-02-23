Barbie Hsu makes public DJ Koo’s background check certificate

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu and husband DJ Koo registered their marriage in South Korea in February 2022.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu is not tolerating any falsehoods about her husband, South Korean musician DJ Koo.

Various rumours about the couple have recently been circulating on the Chinese Internet, including one which claimed that Koo, whose real name is Koo Jun-yup, could be barred from re-entering Taiwan as he could not produce a certificate to prove that he has no criminal records.

Hsu took to various social media platforms on Wednesday to rebut the rumours.

“In response to the recent fake news, I am setting the record straight by confirming that Mr Koo Jun-yup has obtained the background check certificate provided by the South Korean authorities in April 2022,” she wrote in Chinese.

She even shared copies of the certificate on social media, adding that her agency will take legal action if there are stories and videos spreading fabrications in future.

The Taipei Mission in Korea also responded under Hsu’s Facebook post, saying that it has verified the documents.

She had previously denied rumours in April 2022 that Koo faced repatriation, clarifying through her agency then that he forgot that he needed the certificate and had asked his family in South Korea to apply for it on his behalf.

Koo, 53, and Hsu, 46, first registered their marriage in South Korea in February 2022 before he travelled to Taiwan the following month to register their marriage.

The couple previously dated in secret for a year before breaking up in 1999 due to the no-dating rule imposed by Koo’s agency.

They did not see each other again until they reconnected after Hsu’s divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in November 2021.