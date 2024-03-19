Cantopop stars Charlene Choi, Gillian Chung and Joey Yung spotted filming show in Singapore

(From left) Joey Yung, Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung at Lau Pa Sat in a video shared on Xiaohongshu on March 17.

Satay, durians, chicken rice and Marina Bay Sands’ Infinity Pool may be featured in the second season of Girls’ Spectacular Journey.

The Hong Kong travel reality series, which premiered in 2021, is hosted by Hong Kong singers Joey Yung, as well as Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung of Cantopop duo Twins. The first season, which has 12 episodes, showcased their tight-knit friendship as they travelled around China, indulging in local fare along the way.

Netizens spotted the trio at various places in Singapore and posted photographs of them on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu on March 17.

Yung, 43, Choi, 41, and Chung, 43, were seen near the Infinity Pool, where Yung seemed to be filming the group.

The pop divas – who are best friends and worked together on the single Full Dance Gear in 2018 – were also spotted with a film crew at 99 Old Trees Durian, a cafe in Chinatown.

(From left) Joey Yung, Gillian Chung and Charlene Choi at Marina Bay Sands in a photo posted on Xiaohongshu on March 17. PHOTO: XIAOHONGSHU6414F12A/XIAOHONGSHU Snapshots of them at Lau Pa Sat hawker centre, where they feasted on satay, chicken rice and other local food, have also gone viral.

On March 16, Yung posted a video of her heading to Singapore on Instagram and tagged Choi and Chung in her post, along with the hashtags #workingwithbestie and #singapore.

Yung, known for ballads such as 2003’s Disheartened and My Pride, was in Singapore for her Joey Yung Love In Marina Bay Sands concert in 2023.

Choi and Chung recently celebrated their 22nd anniversary in show business with the Twins Spirit Since 2001 Live In Hong Kong concerts. The 14 shows, held at the Hong Kong Coliseum, concluded in February.

Choi also starred in crime drama The Goldfinger (2023) alongside Hong Kong actors Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Andy Lau.