Charmaine Sheh celebrates 49th birthday with heartfelt post dedicated to ailing mum

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh celebrated her 49th birthday in style on May 28, with friends and brands showering her with gifts.

Fans also bought digital billboard slots for her in various cities worldwide, including New York’s Times Square.

Things took a more personal turn on May 29, when the award-winning star shared on Instagram a heartfelt photo of herself hugging her mother from behind.

In her post, Sheh reflected on growing a year older and expressed her love for her mum, who is reportedly in her 70s.

“Every year on my birthday, I’ll be reminded to thank my mum and dad for bringing me into this world.

“This year marks my 49th, and while I’ve accomplished a lot, there’s still so much left to do and learn,” she said, adding that she has learnt much about ageing, sickness and death.

Sheh said she has grown stronger over the past 1½ years, during which her mother had been ill.

Hong Kong media reported that the elderly woman was battling a health problem two years ago and suffered hair loss due to medical treatments.

Sheh said: “While health is crucial, happiness is a top priority. Seeing my mum’s smile each day melts my heart. My birthday wish this year is for everyone to join me in wishing Mama Sheh good health.”

The Queen Of News (2023) star was five years old when her father died, leaving behind her mother to raise Sheh and her two siblings.

According to reports, Sheh understood her mother’s sacrifice from a young age and would always spend time with her.

In 2005, while attending an awards ceremony in China, Sheh received a call that her mother’s heart stopped beating for 20 seconds during surgery in the United States. This incident prompted Sheh to relocate her mother back to Hong Kong for medical treatment.

She also promised to spend more time with her mother and work harder for the family.

In 2018, Sheh bought a HK$25 million (S$4.3 million) house and a new car for her mother. She also gifted her HK$1 million in cash. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK