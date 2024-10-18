Bouncer who fled S'pore after killing patron in 2010, jailed 16 years

A senior consultant forensic pathologist said it might have been possible to save the victim's life with prompt medical attention.

A bouncer who worked at a disco in Geylang Road confronted a disruptive patron with a knife, stabbed him twice in the thigh to “teach him a lesson”, and left the victim bleeding in the stairwell.

Lee Heng Wong then threw the knife in a basin, told the bartender he had stabbed the patron, and carried on with his duties.

But after he learnt that the victim had died, the Singaporean fled to Malaysia.

Lee, who is now 55 years old, was on the run for more than 12 years before he surrendered to the Malaysian police on Oct 11, 2022.

He was taken back to Singapore two days later and arrested the same day.

On Oct 18, Lee was sentenced to 16 years’ jail by the High Court after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide.

He admitted that he had fatally stabbed the victim, 23-year-old Chinese national Xi Wei Feng, at De Basement Live Disco in the early hours of Feb 14, 2010.

He was originally charged with murder after his arrest. The reason for the amendment was not mentioned in open court.

Lee, who was 40 years old at the time of the incident, worked as bouncer and manager at De Basement Live Disco.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Brian Tan told the court that in the early hours of Feb 14, 2010, the victim became intoxicated and disruptive at the disco.

Mr Xi walked to the stage twice, spoke into the microphone in a slurred manner, and walked around challenging other patrons to drink with him.

He was escorted off the premises by staff at about 1.30am after he fought with other patrons.

But he returned to the disco half an hour later, and got into a confrontation with other patrons at a stairwell.

Mr Xi tried to kick one of them, and rolled down the stairs when he lost his balance, the prosecutor said.

Upon hearing the commotion, Lee went to the stairwell and saw Mr Xi lying at the bottom of the stairs.

He told Mr Xi to leave, but the victim shouted a profanity at the bouncer and kicked him in the stomach.

Lee then went back to the disco and picked up a knife, brushing past the bartender who tried to stop him.

Mr Xi was still lying in the stairwell when Lee stabbed him.

An investor of the disco later found Mr Xi bleeding in the stairwell, and asked another bouncer for help.

Around 4am, Lee ended his shift, and saw the two men tending to the victim on his way out.

One of the men called for an ambulance at about 6.30am. Mr Xi died in hospital about an hour later.

An autopsy found that Mr Xi had bled to death.

According to a report by senior consultant forensic pathologist George Paul, death would have taken considerable time, and it might have been possible to save Mr Xi’s life with prompt medical attention.

The prosecution sought a sentence of between 15 and 18 years’ jail for Lee.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said Mr Xi may have behaved aggressively, but Lee’s response was wholly disproportionate.

He noted that when Lee stabbed Mr Xi, the victim was merely lying on the ground and did not pose a threat.

The prosecutor added that the depth of the stab wounds – one 14cm and the other 13cm – meant Lee had used enough force to bury the blade almost entirely in the victim, and not once but twice.

The blade measured at least 17.7cm in length, the court was told.

DPP Koh added that Lee’s apparent nonchalance and almost casual conduct after he stabbed Mr Xi betrayed his blatant disregard for the victim’s life.

Lee’s lawyers, Mr Josephus Tan and Mr Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation, asked for not more than 11 years’ jail.

The defence highlighted that Lee had surrendered to the Malaysian authorities.

Mr Tan told the court that his client had started a family while on the run in Malaysia, and has two young children.

He asked the court to give due weight to Lee’s genuine remorse. “There was no incentive for him to come back and surrender,” said the lawyer.

When later asked by reporters why Lee had surrendered himself, Mr Tan said his client wanted closure.