Chen Xiuhuan celebrates birthday with family, including her ‘photoshopped’ daughter

Actress Chen Xiuhuan (centre) with her husband Fred Tsai and their daughters (from left) Shavinne, Shanisse and Shalynn, who was photoshopped in.

Chen Xiuhuan wanted a “perfect family photo” as a birthday present – and she received one, thanks to technology.

The local actress, who turned 58 on Oct 10, took to Instagram on Sunday to share how her family gathered to celebrate her birthday. An image of her second daughter Shalynn, 23, who is studying dentistry in Australia, was superimposed on the family photograph.

Chen has two other daughters – Shanisse, 25, and Shavinne, 19 – with her businessman husband, Fred Tsai.

“Last Sunday, while my youngest daughter was still in Singapore, the whole family got together to celebrate my birthday,” wrote Chen.

“The only person missing from this celebration was my second child, Shalynn.”

Chen shared how she had asked local actress Ling Ying, who played Chen’s on-screen daughter in the long-form social drama Sunny Side Up (2022 to 2023), to create a family photo.

“Eureka, she helped create a family photo, and it was more than perfect,” wrote a contented Chen, thanking Ling for “reuniting” her family.

“Being able to be together as a family on my birthday is the most important thing to me,” she added.

In a separate post, Shalynn – who appeared in the 2017 Mediacorp youth drama While We Were Young – shared the family photograph and paid tribute to her mother, whom she called her “goofy partner-in-crime”.

She wrote: “To the woman who seems to have discovered the elixir of youth, blessed birthday, my beautiful mummy. I love you so much.”