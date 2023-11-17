Chinese actor Su Xiaoding caught urinating in public, apologises for his behaviour

Chinese actor Su Xiaoding has been heavily criticised for relieving himself in public.

Has fame got to his head?

That’s what netizens believe after Chinese actor Su Xiaoding’s latest indiscretion.

The actor, whose popularity skyrocketed in China after his role in the hit drama The Knockout, was seen relieving himself in public.

The incident was caught by the paparazzi while Su was out late having dinner with his girlfriend and friends.

Netizens have reacted with anger over the 33-year-old’s indecent act. They criticised him for his “poor attitude”, with some even going as far as to call him an “animal”.

Some pointed out that the actor’s current relationship was his fourth this year. They said that Su had let fame get the better of him and that “once a person becomes famous, he will have many girlfriends”.

The actor is said to have dated Chinese actresses Dong Xuan and Wang Chenxin, as well as Olympian short track speed skater Qu Chunyu in the past.

In response to all the negative attention, he apologised for his actions via Weibo.



“My behaviour has had a negative impact on the public and I apologise to everyone,” Su said.

He went on to thank all those who had criticised and corrected him and said that he would reflect deeply on his behaviour.