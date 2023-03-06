Fann Wong invited to take part in Chinese reality show

Could we be seeing local actress Fann Wong on Sisters Who Make Waves?

Unverified lists of contestants of the upcoming season of the popular Chinese reality TV show, which features 30 female celebrities over the age of 30 who compete in singing and acting to form a group, have been circulating on the Chinese Internet in recent weeks.

The show, broadcast on China’s Mango TV, is going into its fourth season, with the third season in 2022 won by Taiwanese singer-actress Cyndi Wang.

The latest list, claiming to be the “finalised list”, was circulated on Weibo last Saturday.

It includes Fann, 52, Malaysian singer Fish Leong, Taiwanese singer-actress Ella Chen, Hong Kong actress Cherrie Ying and Chinese actress Yuan Quan.

Singapore’s Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News contacted Fann’s manager from Taiwanese agency Catwalk last Sunday, who replied: “We have indeed received an invitation and as it is still at the discussion stage, we can’t reply to any queries. Thank you.”

Taiwanese singer Genie Chuo, whose name is on the latest list, took to Weibo late on Saturday to deny that she is taking part in Sisters Who Make Waves, and asked if it is another person with the same name on the list.

Canadian pop-rock star Avril Lavigne, whose name had appeared on a previous list, also denied in a chat with syndicate show PopCrush Nights in February that she was taking part in the show.