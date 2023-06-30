Edwin Goh denies hitting Ukrainian model ex-girlfriend Darina Sheremet

Singapore-based Ukrainian model Darina Sheremet said her ex-boyfriend, local actor Edwin Goh (both above), hit her in the face and stole her money.

Local actor Edwin Goh has denied hitting former girlfriend Darina Sheremet, a Singapore-based Ukrainian model, as well as taking her money.

She made the accusations after he posted a video on Tuesday in which he claimed she had been unfaithful to him during their relationship.

Goh, 28, and his current girlfriend, local influencer-actress Rachel Wan, 27, were answering questions on their new YouTube channel when he spoke about his ex. “Sometimes things between couples, they don’t work out, but (in) this instance, she was actually unfaithful.”

The former couple broke up in August 2022 after three years together, and Goh revealed in March that he was in a new relationship with Wan.

Netizens began commenting on Sheremet’s most recent Instagram post, which was of her 21st birthday celebration on Tuesday, after the video was uploaded.

In the comment section, she was asked if she had cheated on him, and she replied: “He hit me in the face, stole my money, etc.”

A few commenters chimed in to say they had witnessed him hitting her in Bali and that the police were called.

Sheremet continued to reply to other comments, saying she had evidence, and also posted on Instagram Stories, writing: “Of the many topics he could have talked about, he chose to bring up why we broke up, but decided not to tell the truth.”

“I was not unfaithful and did not cheat on him,” she added. “There is a real reason we broke up. He and many others know that reason, and I chose to keep quiet about it to not further hurt his career, but I will say this: No woman deserves to be physically beaten or even verbally abused by a man. Ever.”

A couple of hours later, Goh released a lengthy statement on Instagram Stories, saying: “I had chosen to address (my break-up) with the intent of providing some closure on this issue as there were many speculations. I did not mean to disrespect Darina and, with hindsight, I realised that I should not have shared publicly as this was a private matter between us.”

He added: “While Darina and I had our disagreements, I did not use physical force on her. Our relationship ended after our argument in Bali.”

He also addressed the money matter, saying: “After we broke up, she was unable to return to Singapore following the expiry of her visa, and I had helped to pack and send her belongings back to her. I had also assisted to deposit her existing cash in Singapore into my account and transferred this to her. Even though we had already broken up, I had just wanted to help her and put the past behind us.”

However, Sheremet refuted that in another comment on her Instagram account, writing: “I had to beg him for months for my money back. He used the funds to pay the fine for his drink-driving charge and for him to go to the Philippines, and I have screenshots that prove the months I had to beg for my own money. It took almost a year and I had to even ask his mum.”

Goh was convicted of drink driving on Oct 13, 2022, and was fined $6,500 and disqualified from driving for three years.

Goh and Wan are moving to Australia on Saturday, he revealed in his Instagram Stories post, and he added that he would be taking a break.