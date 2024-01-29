Fann Wong surprised by husband Christopher Lee on birthday

Local actress Fann Wong had hoped to give her husband, actor Christopher Lee, a surprise at work on her birthday, but it turned out that he had a surprise of his own for her instead.

Fann, who turned 53 on Jan 27, shared on social media on Jan 28 a video of the occasion.

“To everyone who played a part in making this birthday celebration unforgettable, my heart overflows with love and gratitude,” she wrote. “Being happy as a family together is the most important thing.”

Lee, 52, commented on her post: “Hahaha surprise. Happy birthday my baby.” Fann replied with “taoyan” (literally, I hate you) in a playful manner. It was not mentioned how he had surprised her.

The actress recently returned to Singapore from Taipei. She was shooting the Taiwanese drama series, Breeze By The Sea, which also featured Singaporean actress Hong Huifang.

Fann then took her son Zed to visit Lee at a kelong near Pulau Ubin, the set of the second season of his cooking show Dishing With Chris Lee, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The first season of the variety series won Best Programme Host for Lee and Best Entertainment Programme at the Star Awards in 2023. According to Zaobao, the actor went overseas on Jan 28 to film a commercial before returning to Singapore four days later.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin, who also celebrated her birthday on Jan 27, shared on social media on Jan 28 two photos of herself taken 10 years apart. Fans were left guessing as to which snap was taken 10 years ago.

“Ten years have passed by just like that,” she wrote in Chinese. “Birthday wishes become simpler as I get older.”

Lin, who turned 48 on Jan 27, continued: “Every day gets more exciting with a sweet package in my life, and with good friends by my side along the way, it is enough to be safe, healthy, contented and satisfied.”

The actress, who recently starred in the Netflix anthology romance series At The Moment (2023), would usually post sweet photos with her husband, Taiwanese actor Wallace Huo, on her birthdays, but he is currently filming in China.

She had earlier posted photos of her having an early celebration with actress Ann Hsu.