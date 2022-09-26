Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu have yet to send out all the invites to their Oct 22 wedding

Felicia Chin shared some wedding updates on Instagram on Sept 26 with her fiance Jeffrey Xu.

Celebrity couple Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu, who announced their surprise engagement in August, will hold a simple church wedding on Oct 22, but not all the invites have been sent yet.

Chin, 37, shared some wedding updates on Instagram on Monday with a photo of them trying on wedding rings.

“Yes, it’s super fast we know (our wedding date). And no, I’m not pregnant,” she wrote in the caption, adding three laughing-crying emojis.

She said that October is a special month as they were both born in that month – Chin on Oct 24 and Xu on Oct 3 – and that their parents also wished to see them tie the knot quickly.

Shanghai-born Xu, 33, whose parents still live there, will not be able to make it for the ceremony, which will be live-streamed for friends and family, Chin told Lianhe Zaobao.

She added that they will not be holding a wedding banquet.

In her Instagram post, she wrote: “Total noobs at handling a wedding. Apologies for any mishaps.

“Wedding invites are not all sent yet, so thank you for your kind kind patience.”