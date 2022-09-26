 Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu have yet to send out all the invites to their Oct 22 wedding, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Felicia Chin shared some wedding updates on Instagram on Sept 26 with her fiance Jeffrey Xu.PHOTO: IAMFELICIACHIN/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Sep 26, 2022 05:17 pm

Celebrity couple Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu, who announced their surprise engagement in August, will hold a simple church wedding on Oct 22, but not all the invites have been sent yet.

Chin, 37, shared some wedding updates on Instagram on Monday with a photo of them trying on wedding rings.

“Yes, it’s super fast we know (our wedding date). And no, I’m not pregnant,” she wrote in the caption, adding three laughing-crying emojis.

She said that October is a special month as they were both born in that month – Chin on Oct 24 and Xu on Oct 3 – and that their parents also wished to see them tie the knot quickly.

Shanghai-born Xu, 33, whose parents still live there, will not be able to make it for the ceremony, which will be live-streamed for friends and family, Chin told Lianhe Zaobao.

She added that they will not be holding a wedding banquet.

In her Instagram post, she wrote: “Total noobs at handling a wedding. Apologies for any mishaps.

“Wedding invites are not all sent yet, so thank you for your kind kind patience.”

WEDDINGS AND ENGAGEMENTSsocial mediaCelebrities