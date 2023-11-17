HK actress Charmaine Sheh set to ‘raise temperatures’ in comeback TVB drama

In the drama, Charmaine Sheh has a number of daring scenes with her co-stars.

Fans of Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh can expect to see her take on her most daring role yet in the drama The Queen Of News.

The 48-year-old, who marks her return to broadcaster TVB with the series, has a number of sizzling, sexy scenes.

Recent trailers have shown her lounging with actor Matthew Ho while dressed in lingerie and sharing passionate kisses with co-star Shaun Tam.

In one suggestive sex scene with the latter, they reportedly “rocked the bed”.

The veteran actress, who plays a news anchor in the series, admitted during a promotional event that she was “nervous” filming the intimate scenes.

But she added that they were still acceptable enough to be aired.

When asked to comment on the speculation that she will win three awards for her performance this year, Sheh said: “I am very satisfied after filming this drama, the rest will depend on fate.”