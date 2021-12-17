HK celebrity couple Him Law and Tavia Yeung welcome baby No. 2

Many fans were surprised by the couple's announcement.

Hong Kong actor Him Law and his wife, actress Tavia Yeung, are now proud parents of a second child.

In a social media post on Thursday (Dec 16), Law shared a photo of the baby's feet, writing in Chinese: "Thank you, everyone, for your concern. Mother and son are well. Thanks, wife."

The announcement came as a surprise to many fans, as the couple had kept mum about the pregnancy.

Law, 37, and Yeung, 42, married in 2016 and have a daughter who was born in April last year.

The pair kept Yeung's first pregnancy under wraps as well, until the Hong Kong media caught wind of it in February last year. They then announced on social media they would become parents soon.

According to the Hong Kong media, the couple went to China late last year to film a television serial and returned to Hong Kong early this year.

They moved to a new home and did not accept any assignments after their return, with Law reportedly taking care of his wife.

Law and Yeung celebrated their birthdays in August by sharing photos of their family of three at Hong Kong Disneyland. The photos showed only her upper body.

The actress wore a loose-fitting shirt in a photo during the Mid-autumn Festival in September and posted an old photo with her husband when they celebrated their wedding anniversary in October.