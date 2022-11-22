Hong Huifang thanks Yvonne Lim for being 'very important assistant' at Golden Horse Awards

If you thought Hong Huifang looked particularly elegant as she sauntered down the red carpet in her white gown at the Golden Horse Awards last Saturday (Nov 19), much of that was down to fellow actress Yvonne Lim.

It seems Lim was working behind the scenes to keep Hong looking immaculate all night, doubling up as her personal assistant at the Awards.

The Taiwan-based Lim also played tour guide to Hong, whom she is close friends with.

Fittingly, Hong took to Instagram recently to share snaps from the night as well as thank her buddy for all the help.

“I was very honoured and blessed to have a very important assistant by my side @yvonnelim928 on the night of the Golden Horse Awards, helping me all the way. I am so blessed, love you,” she wrote.

In the pics, Lim is seen touching up Hong’s make-up.

PHOTO: HONG HUIFANG/INSTAGRAM

She later shared on IG that she wanted to be there for Hong: “From touching up her make-up, holding her dress, making sure I am in her sight all the time, lost count of the number of times my (OK emoji) sign was up…

“I think I am pretty good at (the job)! Anyone wants to sign up for a PA course with me?” she quipped.

What a lad.