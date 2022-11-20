Hong Kong actor Hawick Lau confirms he is dating Chinese actress Li Xiaofeng

Hong Kong actor Hawick Lau has found new love four years after his divorce from Chinese actress Yang Mi.

Lau, 48, confirmed with Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News on Friday that he is dating Chinese actress Cherry Li Xiaofeng, 40, adding that they were introduced by mutual friends and have similar personalities.

The admission came after Lau was spotted with a woman in mid-October, with some netizens mistaking the woman for Chinese actress You Jingru.

However, You, 30, doused the speculation. On social media, she posted that she was then in quarantine in Ningbo city.

Lau was spotted with the same woman in Hangzhou earlier this month, with their faces seen more clearly in the video, and netizens identified the woman as Li.

Li also seemed to confirm the relationship on Thursday. She shared a news article quoting “a staff member” who claimed she and Lau are not dating, writing: “Which staff member did they call?”

Lau recently gained prominence in China after taking part in the popular Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire. But he was eliminated after the fourth public performance.

He and Yang, 36, divorced in December 2018 after five years of marriage. They have an eight-year-old daughter.

Li currently stars in the Chinese romance drama She And Her Perfect Husband, in which she plays Yang’s friend.