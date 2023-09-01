Hong Kong actress Rain Lee shows off pet dog in $70,000 Hermes bag

Actress Rain Lee went for a walk with her pet dog Creamy snuggled inside her Hermes Birkin Shadow Bag.

SHANGHAI – Hong Kong actress Rain Lee certainly pampers her pet pooch.

The 39-year-old recently shared photos of her night stroll with her dog Creamy on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

“My little baby is really cute when he’s sleeping, but when he’s awake, he’s so full of energy,” she wrote. “Since I had some free time in the evening after a day of work, I decided to take him out for a walk.”

While some commented on how adorable Creamy looked, most noticed that the miniature white dog was snuggled in an Hermes Birkin Shadow 25 bag, which is reportedly valued at around $70,000.

Lee, who has been focusing on her career in China in recent years, is known to own several Hermes bags.

She flaunted her private collection in the hit Hong Kong TV drama series Modern Dynasty (2022), where she played a wealthy woman who is never without an Hermes bag. Among the bags that made it to the small screen was a black Birkin valued at more than $34,000.

According to the South China Morning Post, Lee – who lives in Shanghai and has an estimated net worth of $424 million – owns several properties in various countries, supposedly valued at over $200 million in total.