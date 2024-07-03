Jacelyn Tay 'happy single', in 'no rush' to find a partner

Former actress Jacelyn Tay is proving that love stories don't always follow the script.

The 49-year-old health coach recently shared on her Instagram how her 13-year-old son Zavier attempted to play matchmaker.

While attending a church service, Zavier overheard an announcement for a "lifetime partner" prayer meeting.

Noticing her son's amusement, Tay playfully asked him: "Why? You wanna go?"

Zavier replied: "No. I thought you can go," revealing his innocent desire to see his mother happy.

Tay then went on to assure her son and her followers that she is content with the single life.

"Well, I am truly a happy single now," she wrote.

"I would like to stay like that and patiently wait for the special one to appear. So, no rush."

This isn't the first time Jacelyn has spoken openly about enjoying her single status after her divorce from ex-husband Brian Wong in 2018.

In 2022, she playfully admitted that it "would be nice" to have a partner for those early morning grocery runs and even asked on social media: "Which man wakes up so early?"